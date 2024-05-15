First Turn Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 357,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,453,000. Vaxcyte accounts for about 3.2% of First Turn Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCVX stock traded up $4.30 on Wednesday, hitting $71.63. 677,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,725. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.64 and its 200 day moving average is $63.07. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $82.04.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.28. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCVX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $490,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,862,252.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $490,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,862,252.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $221,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,279,000.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,294 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,105. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

