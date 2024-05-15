First Turn Management LLC Buys New Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 192,932 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,941,000. DexCom makes up approximately 3.4% of First Turn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in DexCom by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,348 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 5,791.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,574,000 after purchasing an additional 456,097 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,724. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,004 shares of company stock worth $25,610,270. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DXCM. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.