First Turn Management LLC Invests $25.03 Million in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 115,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $25,032,000. Insulet accounts for approximately 3.6% of First Turn Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Turn Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Insulet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Insulet by 227.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 386,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,673,000 after acquiring an additional 268,553 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 43,147 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 689.8% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

Shares of Insulet stock traded up $8.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.56. 975,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,538. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $321.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

