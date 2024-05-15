First Turn Management LLC Makes New $15.57 Million Investment in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 217,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,572,000. Intra-Cellular Therapies comprises approximately 2.2% of First Turn Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Turn Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Intra-Cellular Therapies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,191.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 95.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITCI stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.84. 691,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,964. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.46. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,341,043.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,490,649.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,121 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $667,581.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,341,043.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,490,649.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,487 shares of company stock worth $11,364,950 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

