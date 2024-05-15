First Turn Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 807,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,414,000. Cytokinetics accounts for approximately 9.7% of First Turn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $60.50. 1,261,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,761. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $110.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.08 and a 200 day moving average of $62.68.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,296,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,318 shares of company stock worth $6,319,540. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

