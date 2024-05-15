First Turn Management LLC Purchases New Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 476,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,646,000. Legend Biotech comprises about 4.1% of First Turn Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 100.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 271,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 135,854 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 2.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEGN traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,265. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.83. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $42.08 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEGN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.74.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

