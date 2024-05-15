FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) Issues Earnings Results

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter.
FitLife Brands Price Performance
NASDAQ:FTLF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.57. 4,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,664. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $136.02 million, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.78. FitLife Brands has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $30.80.
FitLife Brands Company Profile
