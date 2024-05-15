Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 53.32%. The company had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.
Genasys stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. 58,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,983. Genasys has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $87.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89.
