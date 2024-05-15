Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 53.32%. The company had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Genasys stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. 58,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,983. Genasys has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $87.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

