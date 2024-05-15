GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading 7.4% Higher

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 669,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,484,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

GoodRx Trading Up 9.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -713.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $196.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GoodRx by 301.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Gerber LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

