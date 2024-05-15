Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $524.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 3.95%.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HBM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 3,780,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,875. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $10.28.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.0074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

