Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $524.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 3.95%.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE:HBM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 3,780,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,875. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $10.28.
Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.0074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
