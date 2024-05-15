Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Down 5.3 %

HYFM stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. 534,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,694. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

