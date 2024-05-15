Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Down 5.3 %
HYFM stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. 534,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,694. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile
