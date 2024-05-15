Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Gap Down to $5.80

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.80, but opened at $5.60. Infinera shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 1,127,455 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on INFN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Infinera Stock Down 7.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Infinera had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Infinera by 721.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 195,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,281,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,495,000 after acquiring an additional 314,856 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,038,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,281,000 after acquiring an additional 196,237 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 457,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $915,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

