Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 764,772 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 644,035 shares.The stock last traded at $34.26 and had previously closed at $34.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital cut Inhibrx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 678.51% and a negative net margin of 13,408.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Inhibrx by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx during the first quarter worth $1,224,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 1st quarter worth about $15,782,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent therapeutic candidate targeting death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, colorectal cancer, ewing sarcoma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

