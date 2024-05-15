International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. International Game Technology updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.55. 1,067,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,227. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut their price target on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

