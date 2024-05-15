Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Paylocity (PCTY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY):

5/3/2024 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $186.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $194.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $166.00 to $178.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Paylocity had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $188.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of PCTY traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.91. The stock had a trading volume of 465,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,665. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.18. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $139.40 and a twelve month high of $230.52.

Get Paylocity Holding Co alerts:

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $1,295,532.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,468 shares in the company, valued at $291,572,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paylocity news, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total value of $82,630.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $1,295,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,468 shares in the company, valued at $291,572,832.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,043 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,642. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,833,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,176,000 after buying an additional 278,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,483,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Paylocity by 35.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,396,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,895,000 after buying an additional 621,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Paylocity by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,211,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,637,000 after acquiring an additional 658,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,172,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Holding Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity Holding Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.