Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Paylocity (PCTY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY):
- 5/3/2024 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $186.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $194.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $166.00 to $178.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Paylocity had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $188.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of PCTY traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.91. The stock had a trading volume of 465,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,665. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.18. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $139.40 and a twelve month high of $230.52.
In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $1,295,532.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,468 shares in the company, valued at $291,572,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paylocity news, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total value of $82,630.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $1,295,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,468 shares in the company, valued at $291,572,832.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,043 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,642. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.
