iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,573,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,176,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,678. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $94.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2823 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

