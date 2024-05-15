Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Announces Earnings Results

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,659.39% and a negative return on equity of 85.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS.

Lumos Pharma Trading Down 12.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LUMO traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. 137,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.66. Lumos Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

