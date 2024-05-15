Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMOGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 85.63% and a negative net margin of 1,659.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS.

Lumos Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 137,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,970. Lumos Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

