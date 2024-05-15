Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Westpac Banking Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19,645 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.1% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Aire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 208.4% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META traded up $5.44 on Wednesday, hitting $477.29. 5,600,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,794,188. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $488.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.52 and a 52 week high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,043,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,058,103 shares of company stock worth $519,622,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

