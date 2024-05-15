M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,877 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $73,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $11.85 on Wednesday, reaching $487.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,522. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.17 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $218.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $498.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $559.51.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

