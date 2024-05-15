MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Shares Gap Down to $20.57

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.57, but opened at $20.13. MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 7,939 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.79.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

