Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 18,879 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $40,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Hess by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Hess by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Hess by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HES traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $156.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,823. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.17 and its 200 day moving average is $147.19. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.24. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $124.27 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HES. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hess from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

