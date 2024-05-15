Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the communications equipment provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Motorola Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Motorola Solutions has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $13.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Shares of MSI traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.03. 523,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $366.84. The company has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.22.

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,169 shares of company stock worth $2,803,460. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

