Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Up 6.7%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.31 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 99,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 917,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $781.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 178.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nurix Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,705 shares of company stock worth $154,012 over the last 90 days. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 17.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 810,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 120,141 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 576.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 136,606 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.