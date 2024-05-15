Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,224,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,111. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average of $92.72. The company has a market capitalization of $156.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $100.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.



