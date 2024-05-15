Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 19.1% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $55,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.08. 262,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,216. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.72. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.20 and a 1-year high of $243.23. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

