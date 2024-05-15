Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194,441 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 8,697.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $104,395,000 after buying an additional 1,307,100 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,177,000 after buying an additional 859,134 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,095,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $146,341,000 after purchasing an additional 698,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,513,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $435,325,000 after purchasing an additional 616,785 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,138,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,929,284. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.