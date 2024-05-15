Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,231 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,995,000 after buying an additional 785,476 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 10,591.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 622,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,753,000 after buying an additional 616,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,415,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,707,000 after acquiring an additional 508,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

NYSE O traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,019,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,738,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

