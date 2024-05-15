Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,658,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,970,000 after buying an additional 185,310 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 407,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.73. 7,227,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,126,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

