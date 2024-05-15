Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Has $40.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 13.8% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $40,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $248.98. 509,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,279. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

