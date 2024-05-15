Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 449,310 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $2,003,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of C stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,432,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,143,993. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $122.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $64.39.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC upped their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

