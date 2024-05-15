Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Has $602,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,733 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 230.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 34,937 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.67. 36,094,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,001,707. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55. The company has a market cap of $201.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.81.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

