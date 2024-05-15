Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.3 %

AMD traded up $6.51 on Wednesday, reaching $159.67. 43,012,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,857,734. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.12 and its 200-day moving average is $155.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $258.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.