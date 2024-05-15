Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,229 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 0.5% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,760,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,047,627. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.90. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

