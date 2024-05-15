Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for 0.7% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 141,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 99,162 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 126,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Aflac Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AFL traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.48. 1,955,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,093 shares of company stock worth $3,816,610. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

