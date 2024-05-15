Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,288 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,288 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,474,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $80.28 and a one year high of $133.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.52. The stock has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 117.31%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

