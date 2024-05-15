Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,089 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.5% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIGI. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIGI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.58. The stock had a trading volume of 207,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,353. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $82.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.