Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 530 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for 0.5% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $237.29. 1,167,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,493. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.21 and a 200 day moving average of $239.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,577. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.40.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

