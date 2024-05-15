Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,347 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,815,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.74.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Scotiabank dropped their target price on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,264 shares of company stock worth $3,458,757 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

