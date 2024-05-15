PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.42.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,783,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,074. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $246.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $194.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

