Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,694 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PSX traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.21. 1,868,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,314. The stock has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

