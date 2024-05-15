SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) is Wall Capital Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,471 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 11.3% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wall Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,501,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,892,000 after buying an additional 2,248,179 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,779,000 after buying an additional 893,257 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,876,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 102,934 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,053,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,634,000 after buying an additional 64,494 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,806. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $43.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

