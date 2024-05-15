Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Down to $2.57

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.57, but opened at $2.50. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 578,384 shares.

TSHA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

