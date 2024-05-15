The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,070,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the April 15th total of 18,910,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

GT traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,092. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.86. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 56,588 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 337,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 34,308 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 169.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 34,065,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 340,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 340,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

