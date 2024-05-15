The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.5 %

Walt Disney stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.73. 20,690,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,230,759. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

