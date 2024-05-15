UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,109,971 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $601,527,000 after purchasing an additional 62,354 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 445,193 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,817 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.05.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $517.55. 2,981,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,275,278. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $483.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.41. The company has a market capitalization of $476.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

