US Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,074 shares during the last quarter. Emory University bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,120,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,758,000. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,733,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,686,000 after acquiring an additional 271,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 802,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after acquiring an additional 268,406 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.98. 3,919,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,201. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.84.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

