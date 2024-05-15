US Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,363 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

US Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 746.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.39. 17,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,805. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39.

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

