US Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 3.2% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $5.46 on Wednesday, hitting $344.03. The stock had a trading volume of 919,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.84 and its 200-day moving average is $313.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $248.50 and a 52-week high of $344.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

