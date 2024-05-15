US Financial Advisors LLC Has $299,000 Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

US Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.3 %

RTX stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.35. 5,666,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,936,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $107.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.09.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. TD Cowen increased their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

